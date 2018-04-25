Jr NTR launched Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's next movie, tentatively known as NKR16, in Hyderabad Wednesday. Harikrishna, Nivetha Thomas and Shalini Pandey attended the event.

NKR16 happens to be the 16th movie of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and it is the second film for East Coast Productions, which is awaiting the release of its maiden venture Naa Nuvve. The producers held a grand opening ceremony for the new film's launch. Jr NTR and his father Harikrishna, who were the chief guests at the event, kickstarted its shooting.

NKR16 is touted to be a suspense thriller, featuring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Nivetha Thomas and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. Ace cinematographer KV Guhan is turning director with this movie. PRO-turned-producer Mahesh Koneru confirmed that its regular shooting will start from May 2 and the film will hit screens by the end of 2018.

Mahesh S Koneru tweeted, "#NKR16 will begin rolling from May 2nd.. release in the second half of 2018. KV Guhan sir direction, Shekhar Chandra Music .. @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu, Ms @i_nivethathomas and Ms @shalinipandeyyy will play the lead roles .. A riveting suspense thriller from @EastCoastPrdns (sic)".

Mahesh S Koneru thanked Nandamuri family for their support. He tweeted the photos of NKR16 launch.

"Big thanks to Nandamuri Hari Krishna garu and Young Tiger @tarak9999 garu for gracing the opening of our @EastCoastPrdns Production No2 with @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu #NKR16 ... thank you @tarak9999 sir for always being there and for being a source of strength (sic)," Koneru wrote.

Big thanks to Nandamuri Hari Krishna garu and Young Tiger @tarak9999 garu for gracing the opening of our @EastCoastPrdns Production No2 with @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu #NKR16 ... thank you @tarak9999 sir for always being there and for being a source of strength pic.twitter.com/QUl33Zw78k — Mahesh S Koneru (@smkoneru) April 25, 2018

Mahesh S Koneru added, "Special Thanks to @NANDAMURIKALYAN sir and Kosaraju Harikrishna garu for encouraging me ,believing in me and backing me .. will always be grateful for your support and affection sirs Thank you Nandamuri Rama Krishna garu for gracing the opening ceremony of #NKR16."

Nivetha Thomas, who forayed into Tollywood with Jai Lava Kusa, was flooded with several offers, but she took a break to focus on her studies. She is excited to make her comeback with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's NRK16. The actress tweeted, "Ee project Harikrishna garu blessings tho start cheyyadam chala aanandhanga undhi.. and thank you @tarak9999 for being there! :)"