RRR fame Jr NTR has been signed by producer Aditya Chopra for War 2 which has Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao will be doing a face-off with Hrithik for this film and this news is taking the internet by storm.

According to a report, Jr NTR will be seen locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in the next instalment of the spy franchise. After RRR, the craze for Jr NTR has gone global and filmmakers across the world would love to cast him in their films. But finally, the much-awaited Bollywood debut of Tarak is here. Fans can expect a 'battle of wits' and an intense showdown on the big screen.

Ayan Mukherji will be directing this film and on Tuesday, he announced that he has taken over the director's chair from Sidharth Anand in a post that read, "The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently a very special movie to step into and direct! What the movie is... More on that when the time is right. An opportunity that challenges me and excites me... the one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up."

Jr NTR is currently busy with NTR 30 which is being directed by Koratala Siva. The film went on floors a couple of days ago and Janhvi Kapoor is playing the leading lady. This film will hit the screens on April 5 next year and fans cannot wait to watch this action entertainer on the big screen.

The 'YRF Spy Universe' brings three franchises headlined by leading stars - Salman Khan's 'Tiger' franchise, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' and Hrithik Roshan's 'WAR' - under one umbrella.