The team of RRR remembered freedom fighter Komaram Bheem on his 118th birth anniversary. But the upset fans of Junior NTR have lashed out at director SS Rajamouli and the makers of the movie for not releasing any promo.

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR has piqued the interest of the audience. Freedom fighter Komaram Bheem who is one of the inspirations for the film. The makers wished him on his 118th birthday. They tweeted, "Remembering the bravery and grit of revolutionary freedom fighter Sri Komaram Bheem garu on his birth anniversary! We are excited to show you our on the screen as young Bheem in #RRR!"

RRR has been in the production stage for more than a year and the fans of Junior NTR and Ram Charan have desperately waiting to see their first looks from the movie RRR. But the makers have kept them under wraps. The young tiger's fans hoped that they would get to see it on the birth anniversary of Komaram Bheem, whose role is played by none other Jr NTR.

But all those fans of Junior NTR are left red-faced after the makers disappointed them with mere wishes for Komaram Bheem on his birth anniversary. In reply to RRR makers' tweet, some of them have hurled their anger, while others requested them to release an on-location still or a making video of the film.

Here is how Junior NTR's fans reacted to RRR makers' tweet:

Sir, we thought you would give an update on Eve of Komaram Bheem Garu Birthday. You are doing movie on him,but not at all presenting a small gift on his birthday is how much right?? Atleast, Release First look or any update on Komaram Bheem character atleast @ssrajamouli

we are disappointed on no update on legendary komaram bheem garu birthday

Waiting for look of Annaya so excited to see

Atleast Working Still of @tarak9999 #KomaramBheem

Ne abba first look epudu ra one year avthundhi intha mosam chesaru enti ra

Ela Tweets vysy badulu Mamalni Champay raa champayyy ‍♂️ E year lo Pre looks ina Release chyraa

Edho okati release cheyandi ra babu. Vallu iddaru set lo ki vache video Anna ma mokana kottandi adhi chusi Happy ga untam.

sir plzzz edoka update ivvandi sirr waiting

When will you show our @tarak9999 anna on the screen as young #KomaramBheem?

Release look of tarak sir We too excited to see our demigod

Edhe matter Working still/Candid pic release chesi kuda cheppochu

Kaaneesaam oka pic kaka poyinaa Making still ivuuu swami

SS Rajamouli believes that Indian films about freedom fighters until today have showcased the dire of their lives while they fight against the enslavement. Taking a new direction, he wishes to depict them in a monumental way against the typical rebellion and struggling phase. "I want to paint the entire canvas with a new brush altogether so that the universe I create contains valor, energy, and grit", he said.

RRR has been appreciated across social media as their social media account has already crossed 100k followers and the movie is yet to be released. This shows us how the unique concept of the movie is acknowledged and loved by everyone This is the first time Rajamouli will be making a movie that is inspired by real-life characters

Starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in leading roles, RRR brings to screen the fresh chemistry of Ram Charan and Alia; as she plays Sita whereas Ajay Devgn plays a significant role. Mounted on a huge scale of 350-400 crores, RRR will showcase a grand and elaborate set up like Baahubali. Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment and directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR will release worldwide on July 30, 2020, in ten Indian languages simultaneously.