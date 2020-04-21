Junior NTR accepted SS Rajamouli's challenge of #BetheREALMAN and fulfilled the acting of sharing his wife's work load. He has challenged Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and Koratala Siva.

It is Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who kick-started a new initiative called #BetheREALMAN on Twitter on April 19. As per this challenge, a man has to share the workload of a woman and perform household chores like cleaning and cooking during this lockdown period. Besides sharing the video of it, he has has to challenge his friends and relatives. The Kabir Singh director did it and challenged Rajamouli.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga tweeted his video on April 19 and captioned it with, "Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself specially during this No maid times & Quarantine. Please help in domestic work Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands #BetheREALMAN I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video :-)"

SS Rajamouli happily accepted Sandeep Reddy Vanga's challenge and assured to fulfil it on the next day. In reply to him, the Baahubali director wrote, "Challenge accepted, Sandeep! It is important we share the work load at home and I will post my home workout tomorrow... #BetheREALMAN."

On April 20, SS Rajamouli tweeted the video of him performing the challenge and nominated his colleagues like Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Shobu Yarlagadda, Sukumar and MM Keeravaani. He wrote, "Task done, @imvangasandeep. Throwing the challenge to @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan.. And lets have some moooreee fun..Am also challenging @Shobu_ garu, sukku @aryasukku and peddanna @mmkeeravaani.. #BetheREALMAN."

Junior NTR performed the task of the challenged tweeted the video featuring him cleaning the garden and living room and washing clothes and vessels. Besides, challenged Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and Koratala Siva, who now have to perform the same task and share their videos.

Junior NTR tweeted, "Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge."