South actress Meghna Raj delivered a baby boy on October 22 at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The news was announced by Meghna's brother-in-law Dhruva Sarja. He took to his Instagram account to post the news and welcomed his nephew. He wrote, "Baby boy. Jai Hanuman."

Chirranjeevi Sarja, who married Meghna Raj in 2018, passed away in June this year after suffering a massive heart attack. His death sent a shock wave across the Kannada film industry as he was just 39.

On October 18, Chirranjeevi Sarja would have turned a year older. Remembering his nephew, senior actor Arjun Sarja said the family was getting ready to welcome "Junior Chiru." "I believe in one phrase, a mantra that 'this too shall pass, we have to move on in life.' Instead of forgetting things, we tried to be stronger. I would like to tell her that we will be there for you and the kid like a rock. This small get-together is for changing all the negatives into positives by welcoming our Junior Chiru with smile and happiness," Arjun said in a video posted on Meghna's Instagram account.

Earlier this week, Dhruva Sarja had also purchased a silver cradle reportedly worth Rs 10 lakh as a gift for the newborn.

Meghna had slammed the news of have been delivered two babies. The actress claimed the news to be fake. The news of Meghna delivering two babies went viral just two months after the death of Chiranjeevi Sarja. She shared a screen shot of one such video on Instagram and wrote, "Ah...youtube videos and how well they seem to know what's happening in my life... they know things about me which even i m unaware of!! [sic]" Adding further, she posted, "And brilliant photoshopping ...should take classes from this channel!! [sic]"

The actress requested fans not to encourage fake news and not to believe anything about her life unless it comes from her. She added, "Hello all... its been a while since i spoke about things...i will very soon...until then i request my fans and followers to not heed to any videos or news claiming t know facts just to gain views... INFORMATION ABOUT MYSELF OR MY FAMILY MEMBERS WILL BE DIRECTLY CONVEYED TO YOU ALL BY ME. [sic]"