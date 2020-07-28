Aishwarya Arjun has tested negative for Covid-19 a week after being on home quarantine. She has announced the good news on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 28 July.

"To all you well wishers. I would like to tell you all that I have now tested negative for COVID-19 by the grace of God. Thank you so much for keeping me in your thoughts and prayers. This pandemic is not over yet, so please take care everyone, and stay healthy. Lots of love," Aishwarya wrote on Instagram stories.

On 21 July, Aishwarya Arjun had revealed about testing coronavirus positive. She wrote, "I have recently been test positive for Covid-19. I am quarantined at home while taking all the necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team.

To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care. Stay safe everyone, and please wear a mask! I will update you soon with greater health. [sic]"

It came five days after her cousin Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana tested positive for Covid-19.

On 22 July, the couple tested negative for Covid-19. He posted, "My wife & I have tested negative today for COVID-19.Our gratitude to al ur prayers & mostly my brother's @chirusarja blessing.I wud like to thank my uncle @akarjunofficial who has stood by me in each & every situation.Special thanks to Dr.Surjit Pal Singh & medical help Rajkumar. [sic]"