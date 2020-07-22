Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana have tested negative for Covid-19. The actor has given the health update on Twitter on Wednesday evening, 22 July. He has thanked his fans for their prayers and his uncle Arjun Sarja for standing like a pillar of strength, always.

He posted, "My wife & I have tested negative today for COVID-19.Our gratitude to al ur prayers & mostly my brother's @chirusarja blessing.I wud like to thank my uncle @akarjunofficial who has stood by me in each & every situation.Special thanks to Dr.Surjit Pal Singh & medical help Rajkumar. [sic]"

Dhruva Sarja and wife tested coronavirus positive exactly a week ago. After getting the report, he had tweeted, "My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe.[sic]"

On the other hand, his cousin Aishwarya Arjun has tested positive a few days ago and is on home quarantine. "I have recently been test positive for Covid-19. I am quarantined at home while taking all the necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team.

To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care. Stay safe everyone, and please wear a mask! I will update you soon with greater health, [sic]" she confirmed the news on Instagram.

It has been a turbulent time for the Sarja family. Last month, Arjun Sarja's nephew and Dhruva's elder brother, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away due to heart attack. He was 39 and his untimely death came as a shock to fans and unbearable loss to the family.