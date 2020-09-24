Meghana Raj has slammed the fake news about her giving birth to twins. Speculations started doing rounds after some YouTube channels photoshopped pictures and spread false information about the actress welcoming two babies just two months after the death of her husband-actor Chiranjeevi Sarja.

She shared a screen shot of one such video on Instagram and wrote, "Ah...youtube videos and how well they seem to know what's happening in my life... they know things about me which even i m unaware of!! [sic]" Adding further, she posted, "And brilliant photoshopping ...should take classes from this channel!! [sic]"

The actress requested fans not to encourage fake news and not to believe anything about her life unless it comes from her. She added, "Hello all... its been a while since i spoke about things...i will very soon...until then i request my fans and followers to not heed to any videos or news claiming t know facts just to gain views... INFORMATION ABOUT MYSELF OR MY FAMILY MEMBERS WILL BE DIRECTLY CONVEYED TO YOU ALL BY ME. [sic]"

A few YouTube channels had spread fake news about the actress visiting her husband's cemetery before getting admitted to the hospital and paid a visit to it again after giving birth to twins. The fake pictures projected Meghana and her brother-in-law and actor Dhruva having one baby each in their arms.

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj had tied the knot in 2018 after being in love for years. Chiru died of a heart attack in June 2020.