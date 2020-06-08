The final rites of Chiranjeevi Sarja were performed at his brother Dhruva's farmhouse in the Kanakapura road, Bengaluru. This piece of land was purchased by the latter three years ago and this was one of the favourite places of relaxation for the deceased which made the family cremate him here instead of doing final rites in their native of Jakkenahalli in Madhugiri taluk in Tumakuru district.

Chiranjeevi Sarja suffered a massive heart attack on Sunday noon, 7 June. He breathed his last at the Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar. His body was kept for the public homage at their residence in Basavangudi after medical examination. Thousands of his fans paid their homage to the actor and the whole of Sandalwood took the glimpse one-last of the deceased before his body was shifted to the farmhouse.

Shivaraj Kumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, Darshan, Prajwal Devaraj, Sadhu Kokila, Chethan, Tara, Sudharani, Rockline Venkatesh, Munirathna, Gurukiran and plenty of celebrities were spotted at his Basavangudi residence to pay their tribute.

Politicians like HD Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar have also paid their tribute.

His brother Dhruva Sarja, uncle Arjuna Sarja, in-laws Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai, his close friends and well-wishers were present at the farmhouse where he is laid to rest.

Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and many others have expressed their condolence over his death.

Chiranjeevi Sarja started his acting career with Vayuputhra in 2009. He acted in over 20 movies. Dandam Dashagunam, Varadhanayaka, Aatagara and Aake were his memorable films. He is survived by his parents, wife Meghana Raj and brother Dhruva Sarja.