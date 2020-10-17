OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has confirmed his departure from the company after nearly 7 years. The world wasn't aware of a new player in the smartphone race, it was still Apple and Samsung back then. But OnePlus grew to become a household name in the years to come and now it holds a prominent place in the premium smartphone segment around the world. This long journey, with its fair share of ups and downs, may seem like an overnight success and one of the core team members who saw it all is Carl Pei.

The co-founder of a young and vibrant company, Carl Pei has decided to part ways from his successful startup (or a division of a larger conglomerate BBK Electronics). Pei, in an emotional letter to fans and the team, confirmed the rumours that had started a few days ago. It came as a surprise and no one saw it coming. But it's happening nevertheless.

While reports suggested Pei would now take this time to start a new venture, details are scarce at the moment. But the former director of OnePlus said he wishes to catch up with his family and friends and then follow his heart to what's next.

Carl Pei's farewell note