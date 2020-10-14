OnePlus has finally launched the much-anticipated 8T flagship in India at a virtual event on Wednesday. The new premium smartphone combines the best of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro to offer consumers a balanced flagship with a touch of innovation. OnePlus has made some important changes and retained some flagship specs to make it worthwhile.

As rumored earlier, OnePlus has skipped the Pro variant. Despite that, the 8T manages to stay in the limelight for what's in the offing.

OnePlus 8T: Price and availability

OnePlus 8T is competitively priced starting at Rs 42,999 for 8GB+128GB. There is also a 12GB+256GB variant priced at Rs 45,999. The smartphone will be available on Amazon starting October 17. The early access sale starts on October 16. There are two colors, Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver.

OnePlus 8T: Key features

OnePlus 8T sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display. There's Gorilla Glass on both sides of the phone with a matte frosted look. For the first time, OnePlus smartphone has come with a quad-camera setup, featuring 48MP IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS and f/1.7 aperture paired with 16MP IMX481 f/2.2 sensor, a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP Mono lens. On the front, there's a 16MP sensor.

Under the hood, OnePlus continues its no-compromise mantra to "Never Settle" by packing a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The biggest upgrade is to the battery, which comes with a 4,500mAh unit with 65W fast charging technology - Warp Charge 65. And yes, there's 5G support too.

There are dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Noise cancellation support. The in-display fingerprint scanner is fast and the face unlock is an alternate unlocking choice.

OnePlus 8T is powered by OxygenOS 11, which brings some interesting features such as Insight AOD, Canvas AOD, Bitmoji AOD, Live Wallpaper, Group Zen Mode and more. Stay tuned for our review.