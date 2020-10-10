OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users rejoice. The stable version of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 is finally here with some major changes to improve your overall user experience. OnePlus custom UI is one of the strongest USPs of the OnePlus phones and it's about to get a whole lot better on the current 2020 flagships.

OnePlus announced on Saturday that it has started rolling out OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. It is only a matter of time before other eligible OnePlus phones, including OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus Nord, will get the new software. But this rollout offers a good look at OxygenOS 11.

OxygenOS 11: What's new?

OxygenOS 11 on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro brings a whole lot of new features and changes to the existing ones. Here's everything that's new in the latest software.

UI

Revamped interface will be easy on eyes

Weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset

Game Space

New gaming toolbox for convenient switches of Fnatic mode

Quick reply feature for Instagram and WhatsApp

New mis-touch prevention feature

Ambient display

New Always-on ambient Display function

New Insight clock style to show phone usage data

10 new clock styles

Dark Mode

Shortcut key for Dark Mode from swipe-down menu

Zen Mode

5 new themes + more timing options

Group feature in Zen Mode lets you invite friends

Gallery