The Iraqi broadcaster Muntadhar al-Zaidi who is infamously known for throwing his shoes at the former United States president George W Bush in 2008 is now reportedly running for Parliament in Iraq.

Just about 10 years after the incident, Zaidi has his eyes set on a seat in Iraq's Council of Representatives, Buzzfeed reported. The war-ravaged nation will hold elections May 12 for both president and prime minister and will elect 328 members to its Council of Representatives.

The shoe-flinging incident took place in the capital city of Baghdad when the journalist was present at a press conference along with Bush and the then prime minister of Iraq Nouri al-Maliki. "This is a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people, you dog. This is for the widows and orphans and all those killed in Iraq," Zaidi shouted in Arabic as he flung his footwear.

Bush had, however, dodged both the shoes thrown at him and claimed that the journalist may have done it to grab some eyeballs.

"I am no hero. I just acted as an Iraqi who witnessed the pain and bloodshed of too many innocents. I didn't do this so my name would enter history or for material gains. All I wanted was to defend my country." Zaidi was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

At the time of the incident, Zaidi was working for an Egypt-based al-Baghdadia television network. He had attacked the former US president as he believed the American forces were trying to gain control of his country, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Zaidi had served nine months in prison for his attack on a visiting head of state. He was later released on grounds of good conduct inside the prison. Zaidi had eventually left the country in 2009 but returned two years later.

In honor of Zaidi and his actions in 2008, a huge shoe monument was erected the following year in the Iraqi town of Tikrit.