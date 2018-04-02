The minister of state for external affairs, general VK Singh (retired) had left for Iraq on Sunday afternoon to bring back the mortal remains of the 38 Indians killed in Mosul. He is expected to come back with the bodies Tuesday afternoon

Here are a few quick facts about how India is preparing to receive the bodies:

Singh will be getting back only 38 bodies as the DNA of the last body is still being examined. The bodies will be brought back in a special aircraft.

As 27 of the deceased Indians are natives of Punjab and four hail from Himachal Pradesh, the bodies will be brought to Amritsar, following which the mortal of remains of the other victims will be sent to their respective states.

"All necessary arrangements have been made to transport the mortal remains of 31 Indians killed in Iraq, who hail from different places in Punjab and Himachal, to their native places when the bodies reach tomorrow," PTI quoted Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha said Monday.

Sangha also added that according to the information they have received, the bodies are expected to reach the international airport in Amritsar at around 1:30 pm Tuesday.

Singh will first go to Amritsar to hand over the bodies of the deceased Indians to their families. The 29 Indians from Punjab belong to Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar.

He will then go to Patna and Kolkata to personally hand over the bodies of the other victims to their kin.

As soon as we get a nod from Baghdad ambassador, we will leave with a C-17 plane to bring back the mortal remains with due honours. We will handover the mortal remains to their families. They won't have to come to the airport: VK Singh, MoS MEA on 39 Indians killed in Mosul pic.twitter.com/JTFQYDSB7c — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2018

The director of the Amritsar international airport, officials of the customs, immigration, Central Industrial Security Force, police, Indian Air Force officials and other members of the bureau of civil aviation held a meeting Sunday to ensure a smooth progress of the handing over of the bodies.

Sangha said that respective district administrations have arranged for ambulances and other vehicles to transport the coffins to the native places. He also assured that authorities in Amritsar will provide assistance as well.

"As it is a sombre occasion and to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the grieving relatives, we have made arrangements so that there is no chaos at the airport. The bodies will be brought out from a different exit passage," the DC added.

Meanwhile, a kin of one of the deceased Indian said that she hopes that the Indian government provides employment to the family of the ISIS-slain people.

#Amritsar: For past 10 days we've been waiting for mortal remains. Bread earners of families have lost their life, we hope govt gives jobs to their families so that they can manage their survival: Gurpinder Kaur, sister of Majinder Singh, 1 of 39 Indians who were killed in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/8oFknjPFd1 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018

On March 20, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had announced in the Rajya Sabha that all the 39 Indians, who were missing in Iraq since 2014, had been killed by the terrorists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Their mortal remains were found in Mosul's Badush village, following which their DNA's were matched. Swaraj has been facing criticism from the opposition parties in India for giving "false hope" to the families of the victims.