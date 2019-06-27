A journalist and his family members were found dead at their house in Chennai on Thursday. It is being speculated that they died of asphyxiation after the refrigerator in their apartment caught fire.

Prasanna, 36, was a journalist working with NewsJ, a Tamil news channel owned by AIADMK. He had previously worked with Thanthi TV and GTV.

Prasanna, his wife Archana, 30, and his mother Revathy, 59, were in the house in Tambaram when the refrigerator's compressor caught fire. The police suspect that the fire was caused due to high voltage, reports The News Minute.

"The fire is suspected to have started Thursday early morning. While it did not engulf the house, it burnt the plastics and created more smoke. The family is said to have passed away after inhaling the smoke. They must have shut the doors to switch on the air conditioner and as a result, trapped the smoke inside the house," a source was quoted as saying by TNM.

The bodies were found in the living room.

"Prasanna had even come to the office the previous day and had gone home after his afternoon shift. On Thursday, he was missing in office and his colleagues tried calling him. But there was no response," a source said.