Although mankading has become a legitimate rule in cricket, the incident involving Jos Buttler and R Ashwin during IPL 2019 remains one of the most discussed and talked-about dismissals in India's T20 domestic tournament. With Ashwin and Buttler sharing the same dressing room for Rajasthan Royals and England cricketer admitting that he has moved on from the past, the dynamic between both has improved.

However, the past incident will always be in the archives and will be considered one of the incidents that changed the game of cricket. In an interview with Time of India, Indian offspinner R Ashwin opened up once again on the incident and revealed that Buttler was quite deflated with the form of dismissal as it was not something scarce.

He said, "Mankading was very uncommon. And apart from that incident, we can hardly recall any other incident. Buttler getting upset was quite genuine."

Meanwhile, Ashwin also confessed that he has no regrets over his call to dismiss Buttler, but he understands the emotions of the Englishman he went through. "If the batter holds his ground till the ball is released, there's never an issue. I've been run out that way twice in my career.So hopefully, I've learned my lesson now. It's hard sometimes to describe the emotion."

England batter admitted his fault in the past. Buttler also confessed that he was surprised with the mode of dismissal and always kept that in mind whenever he was at the non-strikers' end.

Both the players have been sharing the dressing room since Ashwin was picked by the Rajasthan franchise in IPL auctions. Indian off-spinner was bought by the franchise for a whopping Rs. 5 crores, while the franchise retained Englishman before IPL auctions.

Apart from Buttler, skipper Sanju Samson (Rs. 14 crores) and Yashwasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 4 crores) were other retained players. The franchise will kick start the IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29th at Pune's MCa.