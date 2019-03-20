Game of Thrones is undoubtedly the biggest TV show of all time. The fantasy drama is coming to an end and it is going to be hard for every GoT fan. Kit Harington recently revealed how it felt like when he had to film for the last time.

In a featured interview for Variety, Kit Harington talked extensively about filming Game of Thrones for the last time. As per Kit, who plays Jon Snow in the show, after he took off the heavy costume, it felt like his "skin was being peeled away." Kit added that he got very emotional and it felt like someone was shedding him of something.

Kit Harington also talked about his and Emilia Clarke's character in the show. As per Harington, playing Jon and Dragon Queen was not an easy job.

"We're the two young female and male leads, and there's going to be more pressure on those parts. They're not your Joffrey's; they're not so showy. And there was a sort of feeling in me, in the middle of when the show was going on: 'I'd love some sort of character thing.'"

Apart from this, Emilia Clarke also talked about the time when she had to shoot the very first scene with Kit Harington. Clarke admitted that the first time they shot a scene together, they both were just laughing.

"The first scene we had together," Clarke said, "we both just started laughing. Why are you looking at me this strange way and saying these strange lines? You're my friend!"

Back in Game of Thrones season seven, we finally got to see Jon Snow getting intimate with Daenerys Targaryen. It was a moment we all were waiting for a long time. Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's romance was long overdue in Game of Thrones. Ever since these two characters first met, there was some obvious sexual tension between the two. Fans were hoping for so long to see relationship brooding Jon and Daenerys.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's romance will play a key role in Game of Thrones season 8. It was finally revealed in season seven that Jon is, in fact, a Targaryen and is Daenerys' nephew. There are two major possibilities that could happen in the last season when it comes to Jon and Dany. Either these two will accept that even though they are related, their love for each other is bigger than all the norms; or these two will part ways and would never see each other as partners.

That being said, season eight is going be the last time when we are going to see Kit Harington playing the role of Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke portraying Queen Daenerys Targaryen. The final season is going to air in April and fans from around the world are hyped to see the battle between the Army of Living and Army of Dead.