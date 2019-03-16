Game of Thrones season eight is going to air in April and with the final season, fans will get to see the tragic end of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's love story. Over the years, viewers enjoyed watching intimate sex scenes between several characters and are hoping to see more of it in season 8.

Over the years, nudity has become an integral part of the Game of Thrones. At the same time, many can even argue on the notion that for a TV series, scenes involving nudity and sex may have been included to attract viewership. But fans have learned this that in this epic drama, nudity is depicted as the harsh reality of life and has only progressed the story further.

There were more sex scenes in the earlier seasons than the last season seven. Now, as the story is coming to an end, the characters are more busy fighting the war rather than getting intimate with each other. There was a time when fans just referred Game of Thrones as nothing but a sex show but now, we have witnessed that the show has more fights, more drama, and more dragons.

In the final Game of Thrones season, our heroes — Jon, Sansa, Arya, Daenerys, and others — have one goal only: to kill the Night King. At the same time, there are several theories on Cersei Lannister which you can check here.

Since the final season will be more focused on the fights between the Army of Living with the Army of Dead; and Starks/Targaryens fighting Lannisters, chances are pretty slim that we get to see some nudity in the upcoming season of Game of Thrones.

That being said, there are rumours that we get to see the marriage between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen and if that happens then our favourite characters may be seeing spending one night enjoying themselves.

Besides all these speculations, the final season has a lot of angles to cover and the showrunners would have focused on wrapping all the stories rather than showing intimate sequences between the characters.

Game of Thrones season 8 will premier in April on HBO and other streaming services.