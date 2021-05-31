Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle against each other has not come to an end. Depp had accused Heard of perjury. A report on Radar stated that the former couple was at the court hearing over a lawsuit that was filed by Depp. He accused Heard of lying about her donation of $7 million to charity and for defamation, where he accused him of being a wife-beater. The hearing happened in Virginia.

At the hearing, Amber Heard's lawyer asked the court to dismiss the defamation case that was filed by Johnny Depp. The lawyers had even asked to stay the discovery in the case. To this, the Pirates of Caribbean actor's lawyer said that the UK case (where Johnny Depp had lost against The Sun magazine) and the Virginia case were different.

In the UK, he had filed a lawsuit against a tabloid that branded Johnny Depp as the wife-beater and was not a party to that. In Virginia, Heard was being sued for $50 million for defaming Johnny Depp and costing him many roles. The Edward Scissorhands actor's lawyer also stated that it was a wrong judgment that was passed by the UK court since they did not know the truth behind Depp-Heard's case.

The hearing ended with the judge agreeing with Amber Heard's legal team's motion but also called it "futile".

Depp and Heard divorce

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ugly divorce battle started in 2016 a few months after their marriage. After Johnny Depp's defeat in the UK Court, the actor had released a statement where he had agreed to step down from the JK Rowling's Fantastic Beasts franchise, where he had essayed the role of Gellert Grindlewald with complete ease.

However, there have been revelations of recordings where Amber Heard had nearly confessed to physically abusing Johnny Depp, the actress has not yet formally stepped down from any roles, mainly Warner Bros's Aqua Man franchise.