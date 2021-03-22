Second time this year, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's house was broken into. A report on TMZ said that an unidentified man had broken into the actor's residence in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California. No reports have arrived on him stealing any of his possessions but the intruder took a bath at the luxurious residence and poured himself a drink.

One of Johnny Depp's neighbors immediately called the local police. When the cops were at the door the man was unable to come out since he was taking a shower at the actor's residence. He had been booked for felony and vandalism. This is not the first time this year when reports have arrived on Johnny Depp's residence faced a case of breaking and entering. Earlier in January, a woman was also booked for getting inside the Pirates of Caribbean actor's residence.

Johnny Depp's career

On the work front, Johnny Depp's 2018 crime thriller City of Lies which has been directed by Brad Gurman released in the theatres in the middle of the pandemic. It is not available in all theatres in India as of yet. The film based on the true story behind the investigation into the murder of rap star Notorious B.I.G, also stars Forest Whitaker. In the film, Johnny Depp plays LAPD detective Russell Poole, and Whitaker is the journalist looking into the unsolved murder, which came six months after the death of Smalls' rap rival Tupac Shakur.

As an A-lister Johnny Depp is not facing the best of days. In the year 2020, he had lost the battle against The Sun magazine as the UK Court had said that the magazine calling him a 'wife-beater' is substantially true. Just a few days ahead of the Court's decision, a voice record had surfaced online where his former wife, Amber Heard had almost confessed that she too had physically abused him, but simultaneously she had mocked the actor stating that he can tell the world but no one would actually believe him.