Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have parted their ways long back, but a recent report reveals what exactly Depp thought about his former wife. The revealing information talks about how Depp was let go off from Warner Bros.'s Fantastic Beasts and how he reportedly wished that Amber Heard should be replaced in DCEU's Aquaman movie.

The explosive details from The Hollywood Reporter's recent story talk about the troubled life of Johnny Depp and how once the most celebrated Hollywood star is currently facing the wall on all the fronts. The report revealed how he reportedly texted CAA agent Christian Carino, who had previously represented Amber Heard, about needing his help with some text messages. As per THR, Johnny Depp reportedly wrote about Heard and talked about her alleged relationship with Elon Musk.

Johnny Depp on Amber Heard's Aquaman role:

The Hollywood Reporter's shocking story reportedly confirmed the long speculations that the former Pirates of the Caribbean movie star once wished that Heard will be replaced by someone else in the DC Extended Universe's Aquaman movie. He allegedly wrote to his sister once that "I want her replaced on the WB film."

In the process of the trial, Johnny Depp revealed the film in question was Aquaman. However, it seems that Depp's alleged attempt to interfere with his former wife's career amounted to nothing as Heard herself revealed a couple of weeks ago that she is "excited to get start next year," debunking the claims that she will be fired from the DC Extended Universe project.

After Johnny Depp lost the libel case in the UK, Warner Bros. asked him to resign from his role in the Fantastic Beasts movie series. His character in the third instalment will be played by Mads Mikkelsen.