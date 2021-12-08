Bollywood actor John Abraham has released the first look poster of a Malayalam film named Mike, starring Anaswara Rajan in the lead role. The film is produced by John Abraham himself, and it marks his debut as a producer in Mollywood. To release the first look poster, John Abraham flew down to Cochin and released the poster in a grand event.

John Abraham bankrolling his first Mollywood movie

John Abraham has previously bankrolled several films which include much-acclaimed movies like Madras Cafe, Parmanu, and Batla House. And now, the Bollywood actor's production house is venturing into Mollywood with their first film titled Mike.

The production house is also introducing a fresh face, Ranjith Sajeev in this movie. Apart from Anaswara and Ranjith, the film also stars Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram, and Sini Abhiram in other crucial roles.

Ashiq Akbar Ali has scripted this movie. National-award winner Vivek Harshan will handle the editing department of Mike.

John Abraham's upcoming movies

John Abraham's upcoming movie is Attack. The film is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, and it is expected to be a high-voltage action entertainer. Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh are playing the roles of the lady leads in this movie. The film is expected to hit the screens on January 26, 2022.

Another John Abraham movie that will be released in the coming months is Ek Villain Returns. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in other crucial roles.

The movie is a spiritual sequel to Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain. However, the storyline of this upcoming movie is expected to be completely different. Ek Villain Returns is expected to hit the screens on July 08, 2022.