A few weeks ago, John Abraham started shooting for his next action flick, 'Attack'. The actor has been sharing glimpses from the sets on his Instagram handle.

John is known for performing high octane action sequences and never fails to impress his fans with his stunts. However, this time, John's action sequence went a little south as he got injured on Attack's sets.

John Abraham gets injured on the sets of 'Attack.'

John shared a picture on social media in which a man breaks a tube light on him from behind.

John took to Instagram and shared a picture of him being hit with a tube light. He also shared a video in which a team member was seen wiping blood from his neck injuries. John sought medical attention on set.

"How it started... how it's going. Love this...all part of the fun! #Attack #ActionAddict (sic)," wrote John on social media.

Watch the video below:

Tiger Shroff reacts

Actor Tiger Shroff wrote, "Action man" with a lit emoji.

One of John's fans wrote, "Eagerly waiting for a new storyline," while another one wrote, "I love you, john sir."

Earlier, John had shared a BTS video as he shot a bike sequence for Attack.

John had posted a video of a bike stunt while shooting for 'Attack'. The actor was snapped in an all-black ensemble, zooming away on a bike while a camera crew filmed him.

On the work front

Before he began shooting for 'Attack', John Abraham had wrapped up the shoot of 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. The Milap Zaveri directorial also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar in pivotal roles and is a sequel to 2018 action drama, 'Satyameva Jayate'. John will also be seen in Sanjay Gupta's 'Mumbai Saga', which also features Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover and Mahesh Manjrekar.