Prolific actor Taapsee Pannu is busy shooting in Goa for her upcoming film - Looop Lapeta. The actor is making headlines for her look and role in the film. Not only is she working hard on the shoot, but she also ensures that she covers the massive distance between the shoot locations.

Taapsee Pannu rides a scooty from the shoot location of Looop Lapeta in Goa; video goes viral

A video of Taapsee conveniently ferrying from the shoot location to her van in her costume for the film is going viral. The video was shared by producer Tanuj Garg on his Instagram stories.

Reposting the video on her Instagram stories, Taapsee wrote, "When shooting spot n vanity van requires a different mode of connectivity."

Since then, a lot of fans and followers of Taapsee has been competing on her scooty ride.

About the film Looop Lapeta

Looop Lapeta, a zippy adventurous ride, adapted from the iconic international feature, "Run Lola Run." Helmed by ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, the film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) and Aayush Maheshwari.

Taapsee dons a completely different look for this film in which she plays a character named Savi. The actress will be wrapping up the shoot of the film tomorrow.

About the film Run Lola Run

Run Rola Run is a German experimental thriller film that was released in 1998. The film was written and directed by Tom Tykwer and starred Franka Potente as Lola and Moritz Bleibtreu as Manni. The story follows a woman running all across Berlin who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutschmarks in twenty minutes to save her boyfriend's life.

Those destinations have become famous tourist spots now and Germany has a special bus ride for that.