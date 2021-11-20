John Abraham recently snatched the phone from the hands of a fan who was filming him. The incident happened on a busy street. The fans were taken aback by what happened. The video has since gone viral. It so happened that John Abraham was taking a walk on a street when he noticed two youngsters on a bike filming him.

John moved ahead and snatched the phone from their hands. While they would have been shocked by the behaviour fearing what would happen next, John totally surprised them. John looked at the selfie camera and smiled. He interacted with the phone camera on an said, "Hi! how are you?" He further said, "Hi, you guys okay? That's my friend there."

Internet is bowled over by John Abraham's gesture. "He is so cool," wrote one user. "So famous yet so humble," said another user. "My favourite actor," said another one. "That was a shocking surprise," said one more user. "The king of action," opined a netizen. "Humble" and "so down to earth" were some other comments on the video.

Turning producer

"It's better to be an actor-producer because as an actor, I didn't get to see or do the kind of films I wanted to do, which is why I became a producer. And being a producer, I was very clear that I didn't want to power my production house with my presence, unlike what most actors do. For me, having a production house wasn't vanity. So I was very clear that if I started a production house, I will tell good stories. If I fit into them then good, if I don't, then I shouldn't be there, and have no business being there," John had once said in an interview about turning producer.