John Abraham, the muscular hunk in Bollywood has evolved as a versatile actor through his recent movies - 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' and Satyameva Jayate'.

The actor, who began his career as a romantic action hero, later reinvented himself. Through a series of acclaimed flicks - some of them with his home production - is now proclaiming himself as an impeccable performer.

John Abraham recollects his funky days

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, John Abraham recollected his experiences while shooting for 'Dostana' where he flaunted his physique by wearing just a trunk. As per John Abraham, 'Dostana' was a breezy comedy film, and there is nothing vulgar about posing in a trunk for such a storyline.

"When I look back on my introduction scene, I think, Uff, how was I so brave to pull down my own trunks. But it was a nice breezy film. It was not vulgar. We go away with it," said John Abraham.

John Abraham also gave full credit to Karan Johar for making 'Dostana' a very special movie. The actor lauded Johar for handling a seemingly tough subject with much care and sensitivity.

A bright year ahead for John Abraham

John Abraham is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Mumbai Saga' which is being directed by Sanjay Gupta. Apart from John Abraham, the film also stars big names - Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Agarwal, Suneil Shetty and Sharman Joshy in other prominent roles. The film is expected to have its theatrical release on June 19.

'Attack', which is being directed by Lakshya Raj, is another film of John Abraham which is currently in its production stage. The film is expected to be an in and out action thriller and will feature the actor playing the role of a special agent. Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh are playing the roles of female leads in the film.