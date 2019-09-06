Kajal Aggarwal has recently signed a Bollywood movie titled Mumbai Saga. The actress will be pairing up with John Abraham in the Sanjay Gupta-directorial flick.

Rumours started doing rounds after Kajal Aggarwal gave green signal to the project that she slashed her pay in order to work in Bollywood. There are reports which claim that she has not charged her usual remuneration and agreed to act in the flick despite getting a meagre amount as a salary.

Well, it is said that Kajal Aggarwal is being paid just Rs 30 lakh for Mumbai Saga. Normally, she charges Rs 2 crore per movie and for her upcoming movie Indian 2 she has got slight higher pay check as it is being made in multiple languages.

The rumours have left the fans wondering why Kajal took a pay cut for Mumbai Saga. While some say that her desperation to work in Bollywood could have forced her to slash her remuneration, her fans feel that salary part is not a priority for the actress and she might have given her consent because of the content.

However, sources in the film industry say there is no truth in the reports. According to them, second rung actress in Tamil and Telugu film industries will get more than Rs 30 lakh.

Mumbai Saga is a gangster drama set in the 80s and 90s. The film has Emraan Hashmi in an important role with Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover and others in the supporting cast. Kajal Aggarwal is the main female lead although Anjana Sukhani is also part of the flick.

"The most important thing is that my gangster films often also have strong female characters. This character starts off as John's girlfriend, then becomes his wife. So, I needed an actress who could play a 17-year-old college girl, a young wife and then, a strong woman in her 30s. I'm an admirer of Kajal's work, she looks lovely and has a great screen presence. I'm glad we're collaborating on this film," the director of Mumbai Saga had told Pune Mirror after bringing her on board.