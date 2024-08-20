John Abraham is currently basking in the success of his recently released - Vedaa. The actor and the team of the film went on a chat show recently where John spoke about the last success party he was invited to. John said that Shah Rukh Khan had called him to join the success party of Pathaan but he refused. Abraham said that he wanted to stay at home and sleep and told SRK exactly that.

When Shah Rukh Khan invited John to Pathan success party

Shah Rukh Khan then asked the actor what he wanted as the film not only had a great opening but an even better run at the box office. "My last film Pathaan was with Shah Rukh. I remember there was a success party after the film's release, and Shah Rukh was like, 'Come on John, let's party! Apni picture chal rahi hai. Achha opening mila hai.' I said that I wanted to stay home and sleep," John recalled on Aapka Apna Zakir.

SRK gifted him a bike

"Toh unhone bola kya chahiye tumhe? Maine bola ek motorcycle de do bas. Toh unhone mujhe motorcycle gift ki. Main khush ho ke gaya ghar. (I remember, after the film, there was a success party and Shah Rukh was very excited. I told him that I wanted to stay home and sleep, and he asked me what I wanted. I told him that I wanted a bike, and he gave me one)," John further added.

Both, John and SRK have always had the best of things to say about one another. One of the biggest superstars of the country, SRK recently spoke about his life and how he manages things. The actor threw some light on his unconventional practices and lifestyle that he enjoys. The details have left his fans and followers quite surprised.

His unconventional routine

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he goes to sleep when the whole world is ready to wake up at 5 am. He further added how he takes just one meal a day and works out before he goes to sleep in the afternoon. "I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I'm shooting. But then I will come home at 2 am, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep," he said in an interview with The Guardian.

All about King

Further talking about his upcoming film 'King' with Suhana Khan, SRK said that he wanted to do this kind of a film for a while now. "It is an action drama, it's a Hindi film. It'll be interesting. I've been wanting to do a film like that for some time, and I really wanted to do a film like this for seven, eight years. We just felt Sujoy would be the right choice, because we wanted it to be very emotionally correct. We are all coming together to make a cool, massy, action, emotional film," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan further said that during the lockdown he started two things. One was Italian cooking and the other was working out. He revealed that throughout the pandemic he started focusing on his body to stay fit and get better.