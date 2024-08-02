Shah Rukh Khan got into an intense argument with Ness Wadia over retention policy 'rule' in IPL. Ahead of the mega auction in 2025, a meeting between all the franchise owners was called for discussion. As per reports, Ness Wadia and Shah Rukh Khan couldn't come to an agreement over one of the Right to Match rule and it eventually led to a heated discussion.

BCCI issues statement

The BCCI took to social media to state how the meeting between the franchise owners turned out to be 'fruitful' and they would look into the suggestions, feedback before taking the final call ahead of the mega auction 2025. While BCCI is looking at a mega auction, several franchise owners are opposed to it. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday organized a constructive dialogue with the owners of the 10 franchises on various subjects pertaining to the upcoming season of the TATA IPL," Jay Shah said in a media statement.

"The franchise owners tabled feedback on player regulations and other commercial aspects, including central merchandising, licensing, and gaming. The BCCI will now take these recommendations to the IPL Governing Council for further deliberation and evaluation before formulating the IPL player regulations," the statement further read.

What went down

The owners discussed aspects like involvement of foreign players, capping their numbers, retention policy and lots more. It was the discussion over retentions that reportedly led to an argument between Shah Rukh Khan and Ness Wadia. While SRK wanted major retentions, Wadia was against it. Mumbai Indians owners attended the meeting online.

Who all attended

Shah Rukh Khan attended the meeting from Kolkata Knight Riders, Kavya Maran from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ness Wadia from Punjab Kings, Sanjiv Goenka with his son Shashwat from Lucknow Super Giants, KK Grand and Parth Jindal from Delhi Capitals, Manoj Badale and Ranjit Barthakur from Rajasthan Royals, Prathamesh Mishra from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kasi Viswanathan and Rupa Gurunath from Chennai Super Kings, Amit Soni from Gujarat Titans.