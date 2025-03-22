John Abraham hardly ever opens up about his personal life, he likes to keep certain aspects of his life out of the public eye. The actor is a rather private person and is unabashedly so. John is not even that active on social media and uses these platforms only to share promotional details or professional updates. However, he has been keeping busy with the promotions of his latest work 'The Diplomat', owing to which he has been doing multiple interviews. These recent interviews have become a source for his wide fan following to get to know him even better. In one such interview, he spoke about the best kiss of his life.

For somebody like John who hardly ever opens up about their personal life, sharing the information about his best kiss was a big deal. So much so, that it has gone on to create headlines and netizens are obsessing about it. The twist in the tale however is that John did not receive the best kiss from his wife Priya, or from any of his female co-stars but he actually received it from a male co-star. In an interview with Pinkvilla, John shared details about the kiss he received from a renowned Bollywood actor.

During the interview, John was shown a photo of him and Shah Rukh Khan from the success party of Pathaan. Reflecting back on the moment, the actor said, "That's probably the best kiss I have got in my life and it is from Shah Rukh Khan and not from a woman. That was at the success bash of Pathaan. Probably, one of the best co-stars I have worked with."

John did not stop there, he went on to talk about the man that SRK is and also shared all that he has learnt from the Badshah of Bollywood. The actor also mentioned what makes Shah Rukh the most perfect man.

He said, "What a beautiful man, a beautiful human being, and very gracious. He is so charming. My manager once said that he taught us the idea of love and he brought the world crashing down after that. He is like the perfect man when he puts his hands out."

'Pathaan' was one of the biggest Blockbuster hit films Bollywood has ever seen. The 2023 film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand the film made ₹ 634 crores worldwide in just a matter of seven days making it one of the biggest grossers of Bollywood.