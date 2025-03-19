Imtiaz Ali recently chose Alia Bhatt over Deepika Padukone leaving DP fans furious. Imtiaz has worked with Deepika in films like – Cocktail (he wrote) and Tamasha (he directed). On the other hand, he directed Alia in Highway, which became a milestone in her career. Imtiaz is known for sharing a close bond with Deepika, hence him choosing Alia over the actress left everyone shocked.

Imtiaz was chatting with Komal Nahta for his podcast, Game Changers, where he was asked to pick between the two leading actresses. And the filmmaker didn't take long in choosing Alia. Soon after the video went viral, another video of Deepika calling herself 'Imtiaz's favourite' surfaced online.

What DP had said

"Imtiaz wrote Cocktail, but he directed Tamasha. We are each other's favourites," the Padmaavat actress had said in an old video, of which Alia was also a part. Now, reddit users have shared the video calling it the "ultimate betrayal" by Imtiaz Ali. Some have also urged Deepika Padukone to get a reality check.

Reddit reacts

"Deepika will call someone her friend, herself as somebody's favourite and turns out- No, she isn't," wrote a user. "No but honestly, I don't think Deepika has any true friends in the industry. Alia is socially smarter," another user commented.

"Alia plays dumb but she is very smart (and that's a compliment)," read a comment. "I love how someone waited for years for his answer to change just to make this edit. He'd picked Deepika for the same question back on his KWK appearance. Maybe Alias recent performances made him appreciate her better. What a petty post," another comment read.

"Alia is a socially climber and a networking wiz," a social media user wrote. "Well Alia definitely acts better than Deepika that is for certain. However, Deepika has much greater screen presence," another user dropped a comment.

"In deepu's world everyone loves her, is her friend, she is their favourite but reality is far from it," a reddit user opined. "Every pretty girl's story, boys hate her cause they cant have her and girls hate her cause they can't be her," a fan shared his take.

"But just in general i feel like directors might like alia more in terms of getting the performance they want: she's truly a director's actress", "ultimate betrayal", "deepika gets a reality check" were some more comments on the video.