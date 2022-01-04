And it seems the third wave is back. As the number of covid cases in India continues to grow rapidly, Bollywood too has been gripped by the virus. Several celebs have tested positive for coronavirus just four days into the first week of the year 2022. Let's take a look at who those celebs are.

John Abraham – Priya Runchal: John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal tested positive for COVID-19. John broke the news on social media on Jan, 3. "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up," he wrote.

Delnaaz Irani: For Delnaaz Irani, the New Year began with a rather worrying note. The actress had symptoms of coronavirus on New Year's eve. She shared the news on social media and wrote, "It started with shivering and high fever on New Year's eve and soon I found out that I have contracted the virus. As of today, I am experiencing mild symptoms with a little bit of throat pain."

Prem Chopra – Uma Chopra: Legendary actor Prem Chopra and wife, Uma have been hospitalised after being tested positive for coronavirus. "Prem Chopra and his wife tested positive for covid-19 and were admitted under Dr Jalil Parkar in Lilavati hospital for treatment. They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well," PTI quoted Jalil Parkar.

Ekta Kapoor - Ekta Kapoor also tested positive for coronavirus despite taking "all precautions". Ekta broke the news on social media on Jan 3 and asked everyone to remain safe. "Despite taking all precautions I have tested covid positive. I am fine and request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves."

Mrunal Thakur: Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur broke the news of testing positive for coronavirus on January 1. She took to social media and wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone."