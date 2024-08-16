John Abraham does the same mundane action bit, Sharvari Wagh shines in fight against caste based societal injustice Vedaa [Twitter Review]

This time weekend came a tad bit early as three movies were released on Thursday, August 15, 2024. The battle of the box office ended on a good fun-filled entrainment note as all three films received a thundering response. Movie-goers were in for a treat as they got their desired film to watch.

The three films that battled it out at the box office are Khel Khel Mein which stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Amy Virk, and Fardeen Khan among others, and Vedaa starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Cast: John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi.

About the film

The film talks about the caste system and how it's still prevalent in most parts of the country.

Vedaa Bairwa (Sharvari), a Dalit student of law joins a boxing club in her college. However, certain politicians and people of the village, don't find her fit to be a boxer and are of the view that only upper caste people can be a boxer, while she is fit only to mop the floor.

When Vedaa's brother is found in a relationship with an upper-caste girl, things change for Vedaa. Then comes Army Major, Abhimanyu (John Abraham) to the village of Barmer. He tries to bring in change gets Vedaa under his wing and starts training her to become a boxer. And the duo fight against all odds when the injustice against her family crosses all limits. Inspired by real-life stories 'Vedaa' showcases crime against caste-based injustice.

Fans have lauded Sharvari's performance and called her best performance to date. The chemistry between John Abraham and Sharvari has wowed the audiences.

Planning to watch the film, here are 10 tweets you must read before watching Vedaa.

A social media user wrote, "#VedaaReview outstanding action choreographed by Amin Khatib & performed outstandingly by @TheJohnAbraham ."

#Vedaa is a powerhouse of action, drama, and emotion! ?? @TheJohnAbraham is absolutely phenomenal! #Sharvari is a revelation! @nowitsabhi is chilling! Kudos to the entire cast and crew, especially director @nikkhiladvani for bringing this important story to life! Best wishes ❤️ — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) August 15, 2024

The next one mentioned, "#Vedaa is a decent action film inspired by true events based on the Caste system prevalent in Rajasthan. The screenplay is tight and gripping."

The third one said, "#vedaa first half review, So far this movie is intense, Abhishek Banerjee and Sharvari are so good so far. The poetic justice is literally satisfying. John Abraham could have been better. But i believe this is the action movie he needed for a comeback."

The fourth one said, "#Vedaa worked for me. Even when it doesn't quite come together, I found much to admire in what it's going for ...as a social drama packaged as a mass action movie. The rare Hindi masala movie with a soul and beating heart that aspires to be progressive."

#vedaa

One word Review:- Powerful

Mov have depth and emotions and also have good music and Back ground score .

Action packed vedaa https://t.co/USWXdd7mRQ pic.twitter.com/1maQYgNOYl — BeingAli (@ErNoushadAli) August 15, 2024

The fifth one mentioned, "Inspired from True Incidents and Happenings #Vedaa Highlights the Story of Bravery Against An Oppressive System (⭐️⭐️⭐️✨Stars). The film centres around a young woman, played by Sharvari #Vedaa who takes it upon Herself to take on a repressive society."

"#KhelKhelMeinReview is LOTS of FUN..it's funny and heartwarming! The film is packed with fabulous performances! It's great to see #Akshaykumar sir have a blast in a comedy after so long #KhelKhelMeinReview," read one review on X.