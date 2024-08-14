This August 15 will be the biggest filmy weekend for cinema lovers as they're going to witness a box office battle between Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein', Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree 2' and John Abraham's 'Vedaa'.

Each of the films has its audience. While Akshay comes with a star power that drives audiences to the theatres, Rao has established his space as a powerhouse of talent, and the fact that he's returning as his audiences' favourite character Bicky is going to be a positive addition to Stree 2's box office response, which is already sky high. John Abraham's 'Vedaa' is expected to deliver intense drama and action, a trademark of the actor's powerhouse performances.

Akshay Kuma in his film Khel Khel Mein's clashing with 'good friend' John Abraham's Vedaa

While Akshay Kumar had two releases this year with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Sarfira', both the films tanked at the box office. Rajkummar Rao took the box office by storm with his impeccable performances in 'Srikanth' and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi. While John, on the other hand, has been keeping his fans waiting since 'Pathaan'. And since 'Vedaa' is John's first release of the year, the anticipation for this actioner is also sky-high.

Recently, Akshay Kumar spoke to News18 Showsha and addressed the clash with his long-time associate John Abraham. Akshay who has shared the screen with John in films like Garam Masala and Desi Boyz shared, "Yes, we'll be working again, hopefully soon. We're very good friends. We're close buddies. Clashes at the box office keep happening. It's not a big deal at all. It's just a clash and not a slash."

With Khel Khel Mein, Akshay will be returning to comedy after a hiatus of 5 years.

Akshay Kumar's last 10 movies have failed at the box office.

Speaking about comedy, the actor said, "I haven't done a comedy since Housefull 4. And I do enjoy doing comedy films. Having said that, I also enjoy doing other kinds of films."

Star cast

Vedaa stars John Abraham alongside Tamannaah, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee. The film has been directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced jointly by Madhu G Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, John Abraham, and Minnakshi Das.

Khel Khel Mein also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan. The film has been backed by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and KKM Film Production.

Work Front

His upcoming films include Housefull 5, Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Jolly LLB 3, and Awara Paagal Deewana 2 most of which are comedies. Akshay then also has Sky Force, Shankara, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat among others.