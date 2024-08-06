After a string of flops, Akshay Kumar is back with what people love him the most in and its comedy genre. The trailer of his upcoming film Khel Khel Mein was dropped last week and the film is a comedy of errors wherein the film dwells deeper into the lives of married men who are enjoying their life outside the comforts of their homes, seemingly cheating on their wives without getting caught.

In the film, the characters play a game wherein they keep their phone together and everyone's phones are unlocked. However, when the ping or messages come. They can read and access the data. This leads to chaos, and confusion and wives in the film doubt their husbands.

Khel Khel Mein stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Fardeen Khan.

'No one in my family knows my phone password, it won't open': Akshay Kumar on whether his wife Twinkle Khanna checks his mobile phone

During the trailer launch that was held in Mumbai on August 2, a journalist asked Akshay Kumar, whether his wife Twinkle Khanna checks his phone.

He said, "Mere parivar mein cell phone ka password kisi ko nahi pata. Toh wo khulega hi nahi (no one in my family knows my phone password. So it won't open.)"

During a conversation with his good friend and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's chat show, Dhawan Karenge, on Jio Cinema, he said that their kids had taken after their mother.

He said ,"Main to anpadh aadmi hu, zyada padha nahi hu. Main gadha mazdoori karta hu, wo dimaag wali hai." ( I am not literate, I do a lot of hard and work, Twinkle is literate).

Meanwhile, Khel Khel Mein will mark Akshay Kumar's third film for the year after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sarfira.

Khel Khel Mein releases nationwide on 15th August 2024.