After Sarfira, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Selfiee, among other films by Akshay Kumar did not do well at the box office. The actor is back with yet another film which will be relased on August 15, 2024.

The actor dropped the trailer of his upcoming film, Khel Khel Mein, on Friday, which features an ensemble cast that includes Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk and Taapsee Pannu.

Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein is lifted from 2018 Netflix film which is copied from an Italian film

After a string of socially relevant, and action films Khel Khel Mein Akshay is back to the comedy genre. Fans have loved Akshay in films like Hera Phera, Welcome, Hey Babby and the trailer of the film Khel Khel Mein shows Akshay doing comedy once again after a decade. The trailer of the film is filled with comedy of errors as the characters in the film play a game. Wherein the spouse will show their phones to each other. In the film, Akshay's character secretly checks out women online, while being married to Vaani's character, and it is implied that he and his friends might also do the same.

Vaani's character tells them that everyone will unlock all their phones so that whatever messages and calls they get over the evening are there for everybody to see. "Ek hi rule hai, hum saaton ke phone raat khatam hone tak public property hain." ( Everyone's phone is our public property

The film revolved around 'nagging wife', and 'cheating husband'.

Well, a section of netizens lauded Akshay Kumar for tickling our funny bones and coming back with light-hearted content.

Meanwhile, some were of the view that the film was a remake of a Hollywood film.

A user wrote," Another Remake of a legendary Film#PerfettiSconosciuti to save the sinking ship. #KhelKhelMein. When are we getting the original @akshaykumar back on screen?"

Another said, For a change, Akki is doing comedy. Maybe it would work this time for this reason alone. People are dying to see him doing comedy and punches again. Me included."

The third one said, "Seems most of the second half is in one big hotel room or a setting.. seems it's actor fees which are 200 cr.."

The fourth one wrote, "it's a remake movie of course but it looks interesting, especially the last scene with ammy will wait for the reviews first, then will see if it's worth in theatres. There's going to be a song remake as well.. parde mein rehne do. It makes sense why they put this song in the movie but I am sure lots of people are going to hate it. Akshay is back with a bang for sure!"

Another Remake of a legendary Film #PerfettiSconosciuti to save the sinking ship ?#KhelKhelMein

When are we getting the original @akshaykumar back on screen? pic.twitter.com/wBFdNOZWYK — Pooja Rathi (@poojadahiya1874) August 3, 2024

About Perfetti Sconosciuti

Perfetti Sconosciuti is an Italian romantic comedy-drama that was released in 2016. The film holds the Guinness Book Of World Records for being remade 24 times as of January 2024. The latest version of the film Khel Khel Mein adds spice and laughter to the comedy genre.

A year later, the Telugu industry too used the film's plot for a film titled Richie Gadi Pelli. Though it did not create much impact at the box office, it featured the likes of Praneeta Pattnaik, Bunny Vox, SK Sathya and Kishore Marrisetty.

Only time will tell whether this film will turn the tables for Akshay Kumar and revive his career.