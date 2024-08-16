Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar has been ruling the industry for decades, be it action, comedy, or socially relevant films among others. Being one of the bankable actors in B-town, a lot of hope from producers, directors, and fans riding on his shoulder. Of late, the actor has been facing criticism for a string of the last few films that tanked at the box office.

In 2024, the OG Khiladi Kumar was back with an action film with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also stars Tiger Shroff. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. After which his film Sarfira also failed to garner praise.

On Thursday, August 15, 2024, three Bollywood films were released in theatres, one was Vedaa and Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.

After a hiatus. Akshay Kumar's film Khel Khel Mein has finally managed to garner positive reviews, unlike his past films that were criticized.

Khel Khel Mein featuring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Amy Virk, and Taapsee Pannu has created a stir on social media, with fans and critics lauding the film.

If you are looking for a film with nuanced analysis of the institution of marriage, pls avoid Khel Khel Mein.



The film does get right wife jokes and husband jokes though.



With Khel Khel Mein, Akshay returns to the comic genre. Fans are lauding him for his humour, timing, and engaging storyline. Akshay Kumar's performance along with on-screen camaraderie with other actors in the film calls for a must-watch movie this weekend, the light-hearted cinematic experience is worth your time.

In the play the group of friends which includes Fardeen Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amy Virk are married, and one night their respective spouses play a game. Wherein the spouse will show their phones to each other. In the film, Vaani's character tells them that everyone will unlock all their phones so that whatever messages and calls they get over the evening are there for everybody to see. "Ek hi rule hai, hum saaton ke phone raat khatam hone tak public property hain." ( Everyone's phone is our public property). What happens next, who is caught, who is saved is what comedy of errors.

Another user mentioned that the film does not do justice as a remake. They noted, "#KhelKhelMein is an EPIC MISFIRE."

Akshay Kumar's film Khel Khel Mein remake of the Italian film Perfetti Sconosciuti

The film is a remake of the Italian film Perfetti Sconosciuti. The Italian comedy-drama was released in 2016.

A year later, the Telugu industry too used the film's plot for a film titled Richie Gadi Pelli. Though it did not create much impact at the box office, it featured the likes of Praneeta Pattnaik, Bunny Vox, SK Sathya and Kishore Marrisetty.

Apart from a crisp storyline, the film's music has also garnered attention.

"Khel Khel Mein" successfully delivers what it promises: an entertaining experience.