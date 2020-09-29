Joe Biden is also in the race for winning the Nobel Peace Prize after Labour Party member of the U.K. Parliament Chris Bryant nominated the Democrat Presidential runner for the prestigious honour. Biden's nomination comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's names were put forward.

"When others have resorted to violent solutions, he has argued that the best force is the force of argument. Because guns can stop a heart but well-placed words can change many hearts, and many hearts can change a world," Bryant told Evening Standard.

As for the reason behind the nomination, Bryant said Biden deserves the honor for his dedication to argument and political debate in American politics.

He further added that Biden has been a calming influence to bear when US cities are burning and violence is a common sight.

The Nobel laureates' favourite candidate for US Prez

Biden's nomination comes at a crucial time ahead of the US elections and the first head-to-head general election debate is just around the corner. While many celebrities and known figures have come forward to endorse their favourite president candidate, 81 Nobel Prize winners have endorsed Biden for president earlier this month.

"At no time in our nation's history has there been a greater need for our leaders to appreciate the value of science in formulating public policy. During his long record of public service, Joe Biden has consistently demonstrated his willingness to listen to experts, his understanding of the value of international collaboration in research and his respect for the contribution that immigrants make to the intellectual life of our country," the Nobel laureates wrote in an open letter.