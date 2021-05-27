It was around a few days back that former US president Barack Obama shared his views on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), popularly known as unidentified flying objects (UFOs) among the general public. While appearing in The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS, Obama claimed that the US authorities are clueless about UFOs, and he made it clear that predicting the trajectory of these flying objects is impossible.

UFO mystery and the possible existence of aliens

"What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are. We can't explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so I think that people still take seriously, trying to investigate and figure out what that is," said Obama.

As Obama expressed his thoughts on UFOs, a journalist, during a recent press conference asked president Joe Biden about unidentified aerial phenomena.

"President Obama says there is footage and records of objects in the sky, these unidentified aerial phenomena, and he says we don't know exactly what they are. What do you think?" asked the Fox News journalist.

Hearing this question, Biden said, "You should ask him again," and made a swift exit.

Joe Biden knows about UFOs and aliens

The quick exit of Biden from the press conference literally shocked conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. Self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring who operates from Taiwan claimed that Biden is well aware of extraterrestrial existence on earth.

"It's clear to me that President Biden knows about UFOs, but he has someone in his earpiece telling him to avoid the subject, that it's a matter of national security and cannot be talked about by the US President. This is why he made such a quick exit. Had he known nothing and he would have stayed at the podium and taken other questions from the world press. But he was scared...scared to reveal something that he was not supposed to reveal yet," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Waring added that Biden's body language was suspicious when the journalist asked about UFOs. The conspiracy theorist also made it clear that the president's facial expressions strongly suggest that he has something to hide.

"Biden is taken aback by this...wrinkles form on his forehead and his eyes open wide in surprise. Even a large blood vein protrudes from his right side of his forehead which tells me this is not a subject he wants to talk about," added Waring.