As COVID-19 pandemic has hit the country's economy hard, many companies had to lay off employees. As the companies are slowly starting to revive post lockdown, job seekers are desperately looking to get a placement. Taking advantage of this, fraudsters are also on the prowl for victims who'd fall for their new tricks.

On the pretext of offering lucrative jobs in reputed companies, fraudsters are luring job seekers. After baiting victims through irresistible offers, fraudsters start demanding payments and personal information. There have been several such cases of fake job offers that have come to light in the last few months and it still seems to be a working trick for scammers.

Network18 has identified that some fraudsters, posing as an individual, employment portal or an agency, are defrauding job seekers with the promise of offering employment in Network 18 group of companies.

"Once a potential applicant is taken into confidence, these fraudsters ask them to make payments to a designated bank account or through mobile payment gateways, after creating scenarios to the actual appointment or interview," the company said in a statement.

How does fraud work?

The fraudsters start by demanding small amounts to avoid tipping off the victim. Once the fraudsters have earned the confidence of the aspirant, the amount is slowly increased as dates to the designated interview or appointment inches closer. The fraudsters also promise to offer initial startup kit, which would include a laptop, computer and other training material, for large amounts of money.

In addition to financial loss, aspirants are also at a huge risk of identity theft as personal information is taken from the application and sold on the dark web later.

Reuters

Advisory

Network18 has issued the alert warning potential job seekers who have been approached by so-called agents or agencies with the promise of getting employment in the company. Network18 clearly stated that job seekers are never asked to deposit money during employment offers, interviews or for providing laptop or uniform. All hiring procedures are done directly via the company without a third-party agent or agency.

Applicants are also advised to never share personal documents over WhatsApp for job application. Finally, always verify the email IDs from where the offer is coming as Network18 would never use personal email IDs of Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, Outlook, etc.