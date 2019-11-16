Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips' Joker movie has officially crossed $1 billion marks at the worldwide box-office collection. Joker movie has surpassed several other superhero movies and has now become the most profitable R-rated movie of all time. Now that the movie has broken all the box-office records, Phillips has weighed in for Joker 2 movie.

With a domestic (the United States and Canada territory) total of $316.692 million and an international collection of over $678.100 million, Joaquin Phoenix's movie has now officially passed the 1 billion dollar mark, via BoxOfficeMojo.

The Joker movie was made against a budget of $62.5 million and it has now crossed $1 billion, which in the end is a big success for Todd Phillips and his entire cast and crew, especially Joaquin Phoenix, who breathed life into his DCEU character Arthur Fleck.

After earning a whopping $1 billion at the worldwide box-office, Joker movie has now surpassed the collection of several noted Hollywood movies and fans from around the world are desperately waiting to see if Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix will make Joker 2 movie.

Todd Phillips on Joker 2:

Even before the Joker movie was released, many critics have called it as the finest movie adaptation of any superhero movie villain. Many moviegoers even claimed that Phoenix has given an Oscar-worthy performance. So, it was pretty obvious that fans want to see more of Phoenix as Joker in future DCEU movies.

There were several reports in the past Todd Phillips would make Joker 2. Recently he spoke to The L.A. Times via Collider, where he reportedly talked about the idea of making Joker 2, but he will only do it on certain conditions.

"It couldn't just be this wild and crazy movie about the 'Clown Prince of Crime.' It would have to have some thematic resonance in a similar way that this does. Because I think that's ultimately why the movie connected, it's what's going on underneath. So many movies are about the spark, and this is about the powder. If you could capture that again in a real way, that would be interesting."

That being said, it is still not confirmed whether we are going to see Joaquin Phoenix playing the role of Joker in future DCEU movie or not. But fans are really hoping that to see some sort of tribute to Joker in Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman movie.