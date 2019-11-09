Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie has received praises from fans and critics. The Warner Bros. and DCEU movie has crossed $900 million and has become the highest R-rated movie of all time.

The following article contains major spoiler of recently released Joker movie:

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie, however, has left several viewers with many burning questions about the characters and sub-plots. For instance, fans left wondering as to how much of the film actually takes place in Arthur Fleck's head and how much absolutely happened with him in Gotham. At the same time, many are still questioning whether or not Thomas Wayne is Arthur Fleck's father or not. If Thomas is Arthur's father, then it would make Bruce Wayne aka Batman, Joker's half-brother.

Apart from this, fans are wondering about one of the most important characters from the movie — Sophie Dumond (Zazie Beetz). In the movie, we see how Sophie goes to see Arthur performing a comedy act. At the same time, she accompanies him on a date and even sits beside him while his mother suffers from a stroke.

However, to everyone's surprise, all the scenes (except the elevator one that happens in the very beginning) between Arthur Fleck and Sophie happened in Arthur Fleck's head.

That being said, in the final act of the scene, we see Arthur killing his own mother and then he directly goes to Sophie's apartment. When she pleads with him to leave her apartment, he points a finger gun to his temple. The camera then holds on Arthur for a moment before cutting to him leaving her apartment and returning back to his own where he goes and sits on the couch and starts to laugh.

Is Sophie Dumond alive?

The internet is filled with several theories about Sophie's fate in the Joker movie. But movie director Todd Phillips has recently cleared the air and confirmed that Arthur did not kill Sophie as she never insulted him like the way other people did to him.

Arthur Fleck is shown killing people who have wrong him in a certain way, and Sophie never wronged him. Todd recently had a conversation with IndieWire where he made it absolutely clear that Joker "doesn't kill her, definitively."

"As the filmmaker and the writer I am saying he doesn't kill her. We like the idea that it's almost like a litmus test for the audience to say, 'how crazy is he?' Most people that I've spoken to think he didn't kill her because they understand the idea that he only kills people that did him wrong. She had nothing to do with it."

If this is the case then there are chances that we might get to see more of Sophie Dumond when Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role of Arthur Fleck in Todd Phillips' Joker 2 movie.