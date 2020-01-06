A day after a masked mob attacked the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Delhi police have transferred the case related to the violence to its Crime Branch.

The move comes after the registrar and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of JNU met LG Anil Baijal to apprise him about the prevailing situation there.

The police have started collecting evidence and will talk to students. Medico-Legal Case (MLC) of 35 students, who were admitted at the AIIMS trauma centre and Safdarjung Hospital, have been completed, according to an official.

Violence at JNU

Unprecedented violence was seen in the JNU on Sunday as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the campus with wooden and metal rods, injuring many.

The injured included two office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh - who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries.

"I have been brutally beaten up by masked people. I don't know who they were," Ghosh said as she broke into tears while blood flowed profusely from her head.

JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured in the attack.

JNUSU Vice President Saket Moon accused the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad of leading the attack, which was bolstered by outsiders.

Hostel rooms, and lobbies, and vehicles standing on the road were vandalised during the assault.

There were terrifying moments for students as the masked men and even women with faces covered, barged into hostels, ransacked rooms and beat up the frightened students.

A girl student recounted those moments in tears: "I was in the room and I heard loud noises and I saw many girls coming. I asked everyone to lock their rooms. We were in terror. While I was trying to take a video clip, they hit me with a stone."