On JNU campus attacks, DCP Crime branch Joy Tirkey accused Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh of violence. Three cases have been registered till now, and they are being investigated by us, said Joy Tirkey.

"The JNU administration decided to go for online registration of students from January 1 to 5. JNU Students' Union, including Students Front of India (SFI), All India Students Federation (AISF), All India Students Association (AISA) and Democratic Students Federation (DSF) were against it," claimed the Delhi crime branch.

Cops reveal 9 suspects

Nine suspects have been identified by the Delhi Police as attackers in JNU violence case.

On January 5, at around 3.30 pm, SFI, AISF, SIDA, and DSF had allegedly attacked students at the Periyar hostel. The JNUSU president was also there, it was caught on camera, alleged Delhi Police.

The cops also alleged violence in the server room by the JNU students.

However, no suspects have been detained till now, but we will begin to interrogate the suspects soon, Joy Tirkey confirmed.