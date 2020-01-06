A day after a group of masked men and women armed with sticks, rods and acid went on a rampage inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with the violence that broke out on the campus of one of the premier institutes of India.

The situation at the university campus has returned to normalcy today, with students going back to their hostels. However, at least 34 people, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as 50 masked assailants barged into hostels and had a free run for almost three hours.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised on Delhi Police's inaction as it was only after 2 hours of hooliganism that Delhi Police reached the university campus and conducted a flag march. Delhi Police has also come under heavy criticism failing to stop the masked goons carrying weapons, who allegedly are associated with ABVP.

Here are the top 10 developments on JNU campus violence: