JKSSB releases final selection list for Junior Engineer (Mechanical) posts [full list here]

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued the final selection list for candidates applying for the position of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in the Public Works (R&B) Department under the UT Cadre.

The recruitment drive was announced through Advertisement Notification No.06 of 2022, dated 11.11.2022, for a total of 190 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) positions. The board conducted a written examination on October 1, 2023, to shortlist candidates. The examination was based on the required qualification of a 3-year diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a government-recognized institute, an Indian university degree in Mechanical Engineering, or AMIE Section (A&B) INDIA. Additionally, degrees in aeronautical/automobile production engineering were considered equivalent to a degree/diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Following the examination, the board published the result of the candidates on October 12, 2023, (Notification No.JKSSB-COE0EXAM(UT)/67/2023-03). Subsequently, candidates within the consideration zone were called for Document Verification from October 17, 2023, to October 20, 2023, followed by supplementary DV on October 25, 2023.

A Selection Committee was constituted by the board on October 13, 2023 (Order No. 228-SSB of 2023) to finalize the Selection List. After careful scrutiny of documents, merit-cum-preference of candidates, and adherence to existing rules, the Committee prepared the Provisional Selection List. This list was approved by the board in its 247th meeting and notified on 12.12.2023, inviting objections from candidates.

Various representations and objections were received, leading to a Consideration Order (No.259-SSB of 2023) dated November 14, 2023, where the board rejected certain representations found devoid of merit. The Final Selection for the 190 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) posts was then prepared and approved by the board in its 253d meeting.

Check out the final selection list for candidates applying for the position of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in the Public Works (R&B) Department under the UT Cadre below: