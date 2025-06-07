Exactly a month has passed since the Pakistani Army bombarded Poonch, a border town of Jammu and Kashmir situated on the Line of Control (LoC).

Fear is still visible on the faces of the inhabitants of this ill-fated town, which bore the maximum brunt of the Pakistani Army's brutality on civilians in response to India's selective action on terror infrastructures. Pakistan's inhuman action has shaken the soul of this town, which is a shining example of communal harmony and brotherhood.

While addressing a rally after inaugurating the world's highest railway bridge and flagging off the Vande Bharat train to Kashmir Valley on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Pakistan's barbaric action in Poonch.

On May 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Poonch and met with the people affected by the shelling.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also visited Poonch and interacted with the residents of this town.

Before dawn on 7 May 2025, the Pakistani army suddenly attacked Poonch town with heavy artillery. This barbaric firing took the lives of 14 unarmed and defenseless civilians, including four innocent children. Even after a month has passed, the horror and pain of that day are still fresh in the hearts of the residents of this town.

Memories of that horrific morning

On remembering the morning of 7 May, the eyes of the residents of Poonch become moist and their voices tremble. On that day, when people were busy with their daily chores, children were preparing to go to school, and the elderly had gone out for their morning walk, death started raining from the sky.

Artillery shells of the Pakistani army started falling one after the other on the houses, streets, and markets of Poonch. A gurdwara, a temple, and a madrasa were targeted by the Pakistani Army.

The echo of the blasts plunged the entire town into terror. Many houses were reduced to rubble, the streets were red with blood, and the screams of the innocents echoed in the air.

The attack not only took the lives of innocent civilians but also created a deep sense of insecurity in the minds of the residents of Poonch. For the families who lost their loved ones, the pain is unbearable.

Shadow of fear and uncertainty

Even after a month, the people of Poonch are struggling to return to normal life. Every small sound while sleeping at night wakes them up in fear. Children are now afraid to go to school, and parents are hesitant to send their children out of the house. The markets are not as lively as before. Shopkeepers say people now step out only to buy essentials, and that too in a hurry.

Residents of Poonch say they still feel the danger is over. Tension remains at the border, and reports of frequent firing are adding to their fears. Many are thinking of leaving their homes and moving to safer places, but poverty and the compulsion of livelihood are preventing them from doing so.

Demand for administration and security

After this tragedy, anger is also growing among the people of Poonch towards the administration and security forces. They say that despite being a border area, there are not enough security arrangements here. People are demanding that the government not only increase security but also provide proper compensation and rehabilitation facilities to the affected families.

The untold agony of Poonch

The agony of Poonch is not limited to the death of those 14 people. It is the story of the fear that has settled in the mind of every resident. It is the story of the uncertainty that wakes them every morning. It is the cry for peace that this city has lost.

The people of Poonch are still looking for a ray of hope. They want their voices to be heard, their safety to be ensured, and their children's future to be secure. But as long as the tension remains on the border, and as long as concrete steps are not taken, the pain of Poonch is unlikely to subside.

That morning of 7 May has been recorded as a black chapter in the history of Poonch. But the courage and tenacity of the people of this city is still intact. They are living in the shadow of fear, but are not ready to give up. This is the untold story of Poonch—a story of pain, fear, and yet the will to survive.