120-year-old Dholi Devi, who had volunteered herself in May to allay fear and hesitancy of vaccination, took the second dose of the Covishield vaccine on Tuesday to complete her vaccination course.

"The 120-year-old woman is hale and hearty after taking both doses of Covishield. She has set an example for others", Dr. Yaseer Sheikh, Block Medical Officer (BMO) of the remotest Basantgarh area of J&K, told International Business Times.

Dr. Sheikh informed that a team of field staff of Basantgarh block reached Dholi Devi's residence and immunized the second dose to J&K's longest-surviving woman on Tuesday.

"120-year-old Smt. Dholi Devi from Dudu Panchayat of district Udhampur testifies that age is just a number. Takes her second dose of COVID vaccine and thanks PM Sh Narendra Modi, saying "Modi Sahab Ko Namastey", Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh tweeted while sharing a video of the brave lady on Wednesday.

Dholi Devi had taken first dose on May 16

The 120-year-old woman was first to take the COVID vaccine in May this year when the second wave of the deadly virus was at its peak. The inhabitants of this remotest hilly belt were ready to take the vaccine. It was only after the Dholi Devi initiative that a 100 percent vaccination target of over 45-year age group was achieved.

"Had she not volunteered herself to remove vaccine fear at that crucial time, it would have difficult rather impossible to start vaccination drive in this remotest belt, situated on the border of hilly districts of Udhampur and Doda," the BMO said and recalled that Dholi Devi has motivated many others.

How this lady motivated others for vaccination?

As reported earlier, inhabitants of this remotest area of J&K were deadly against COVID vaccination. When all efforts of the field staff of the health department were failed to persuade villagers failed, they approached 120-year-old Dholi Devi and convinced her for vaccination to set an example for those who were afraid of inoculation. After the oldest woman was inoculated, all eligible villagers came forward for vaccination.

Most of the young inhabitants of this hilly belt are working as labourers in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra so authorities had decided to complete vaccination in this region as early as possible.

Udhampur sets up all-women 'Pink Booth' for vaccination

In a first for J&K, an all-women exclusive COVID-19 vaccination center called 'Pink Booth' was set up in the Udhampur district hospital. This exclusive booth was set up to expand the immunization cover and encourage women to get vaccinated.

The 'Pink Booth' has helped women in getting their vaccine dosage with health workers prioritizing vaccination for them without any hassle.