After 30 long years, the J&K government permitted the Muharram procession in Pattan, a sub-district in Baramulla district in the UT. The timing of this has coincided with Syed Ali Shah Geelani's death, due to which restrictions had been placed in Srinagar to prevent law and order issue. Taking advantage of the situation, there have been repeated attempts from across the border to disrupt peace through spread of misinformation.

Debunking rumours that Kashmir had been under total lockdown in view of Geelani's death, the photos of Muharram procession carried out in Pattan, Narbal Baramullah, is proof. Take a look at the photos from the Muharram procession, which marks the 25th Muharram martyrdom Of Imam SAJAD (AS).

Muharram in PHOTOS