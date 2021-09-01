Leader of now-defunct group Hurriyat, Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away in Srinagar on Wednesday evening. The senior separatist J&K leader breathed his last at his Hyderpora residence at 10:35 p.m.

The burial is likely to take place at Sopore, but Geelani's family has reportedly wished to bury him in Hyderpora. Authorities are likely to impose restrictions in the wake of Geelani's death to maintain law and order in the Union Territory.

Mehbooba Mufti shared the news of Geelani's death on Twitter and mourned the loss of the separatist leader.

Who was SAS Geelani?

Geelani was a hardline pro-PAK Kashmiri separatist leader. He was born on September 29, 1929 in Bandipora, J&K. He founded Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and was previously associated with Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir. Geelani is survived by his two sons and four daughters.

Geelani was the senior most separatist leader in the Valley who was known for his hardline views. He was also the chairman of the All Party Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of separatist parties in Kashmir.

This is a developing story...